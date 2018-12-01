close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
December 1, 2018

Four girls abduced in Okara

National

OKARA: Four girls were allegedly abducted from different areas of the district on Friday. The daughter of M Ramzan of village 7/4L was allegedly kidnapped by Yasin, Ghulam Fareed, Yousuf and their accomplices. The sister of Imran Khan of village 16/1L was abducted by Abdul Jabbar, Intizar and their seven accomplices.

Samina Bibi of Rizvi Chowk Depalpur was going home when Ghulam Sabir and his accomplice abducted her and Ghulam Sabir had allegedly raped her.

