Sat Dec 01, 2018
December 1, 2018

Sarwar’s wife inaugurates Hepatitis control program

National

December 1, 2018

TOBA TEK SINGH: Begum Perveen Sarwar, the wife of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Friday inaugurated the Hepatitis control programme.

The programme was launched jointly by Sarwar Foundation, Livercare society of Pakistan and Punjab Hepatitis control programme. Addressing a ceremony at the Government College for Women, she said her home district Toba was first in Punjab where this programme had been started under which free Hepatitis tests, screening, scanning, vaccination and medicines would available for patients at the DHQ hospital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ahmad Khawar Shazad, PTI MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi, Pakistan health research council adviser Major (retd) Anwarul Hussain Alvi and Viral Hepatitis Control programme Manager Dr Zahida Sarwar also spoke.

