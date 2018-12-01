close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
December 1, 2018

Lost beauty

Newspost

December 1, 2018

Between the picturesque towns of Mansehra and Abbottabad, right on the main highway; at a place called Neelay Pair, there used to be a beautiful hill full of pine trees which have now been razed to the ground. Its thick pine forest has been mercilessly chopped down to build an international fast food chain restaurant. What are we doing to the environment? Are we even thinking about leaving a legacy of the clean environment for our future generations or are we going to nurture them on junk food and foul air?

When will we stop destroying our nature, our forests and our water sources to make fast cash? Who gave the permission for this environmental atrocity and where is the Khyber Pakhtunkwa government?

Wajahat Malik

Islamabad

