Tehreek-e-Niswan for raising voice to eliminate violence against women

Tehreek-e-Niswan has organised a programme in collaboration with various civil society organistaions to raise voice and spread awareness about International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on December 1 (today) in Sachal Goth neighborhood.

Tehrik-e-Niswan head Sheema Kirmani announced this while addressing a press conference on Friday at the Karachi Press Club. She was accompanied by Sindh Commission on the Status of Women (SCSW) chairperson Nuzhat Shirin and Nida Tanweer of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

Kirmani, who is also a prominent theatre director and dancer, said the objective of the event was to create awareness among communities about women’s rights and to highlight the issues faced by women.

“Every year the day is commemorated across the globe, but people in Pakistan, especially women, are not aware about it,” she said. “We aim to raise voice to eliminate violence against women and ensure gender equality to each and every segment of our society, and we want to spread awareness amongst people that violence against women is bad, negative and toxic, and gender equality is the only solution,” she added.

She added that honour killings, underage marriages, acid attacks on women, rape and sexual harassment at workplace were rampant in the country. “To end these crimes against women we need to acknowledge that men and women are equal and it can only be achieved by embracing the rights of women. Men must move forward to struggle for the achievement of the legitimate rights of women,” she said.

Shirin said that despite significant progress made towards legislation and policy formation to protect women and their rights in Pakistan, harrowing stories of violence against women seemed to emerge every day from all corners of the country.

“It shows that our society has somehow accepted violence against women as a normal behaviour,” she added. The Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research, Pakistan Medical Association, Hum Awaz, Women Development Organisation, SCSW, HRCP and other organisations are supporting the event. On December 17, 1999 the United Nations General Assembly designated November 25 as International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.