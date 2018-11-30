Doctors Core Committee formed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABBOTTABAD: Six associations of Doctors of Ayub Teaching Hospital and Ayub Medical College, Abbottabad, have formed the “Doctors Core Committee” to take up the issues with the relevant authorities. Office-bearers of the Hazara Medical Association, Malgari Doctors, Provincial Doctors Association, Insaf Doctors Forum, People’s Doctors Forum, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association, elected the first body here on Thursday.
ABBOTTABAD: Six associations of Doctors of Ayub Teaching Hospital and Ayub Medical College, Abbottabad, have formed the “Doctors Core Committee” to take up the issues with the relevant authorities. Office-bearers of the Hazara Medical Association, Malgari Doctors, Provincial Doctors Association, Insaf Doctors Forum, People’s Doctors Forum, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association, elected the first body here on Thursday.