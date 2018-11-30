Doctors Core Committee formed

ABBOTTABAD: Six associations of Doctors of Ayub Teaching Hospital and Ayub Medical College, Abbottabad, have formed the “Doctors Core Committee” to take up the issues with the relevant authorities. Office-bearers of the Hazara Medical Association, Malgari Doctors, Provincial Doctors Association, Insaf Doctors Forum, People’s Doctors Forum, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association, elected the first body here on Thursday.