The corridor of peace

This refers to the article ‘Kartarpur: Corridor of peace’ (November 29) by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani. The writer has rightly termed the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor that will grant Indian Sikh pilgrims visa-free entry to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib a pleasant surprise. He concluded the article with the following Abraham Lincoln’s quote: “Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?” The two neighbouring South Asian countries will create history if they destroy the enmity between them.

If the Pakistan-India ties are not strained, the two countries can open trade routes by linking the Khokhrapar border with southern Pakistan. Presently, commodities from the country’s southern part are traded through the Wagah border. This results in unnecessary cost, making the item less competitive in the market. The Khokhrapar border route will also boost religious tourism, as devotees from India would come to the Jhulay Lal shrine in Nasarpur, the Sadh Belo temple in Sukkur, and the Hinglaj temple in Balochistan in increasing numbers.

Sada Hayat Jalbani

Karachi

*****

Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of the Kartarpur corridor on Wednesday (November 28). The opening of this corridor will surely pave the way for even healthier relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

It is the most progressive initiative which would ultimately promote religious tourism and bilateral contacts in the region.

Ammar Aslam Mohammadi

Sukkur