Police claim killing two suspects in Thatta who injured two cops in Orangi

Two suspects, who are believed to be the two criminals who shot and injured two policemen in Orangi Town on Wednesday, were killed during an alleged encounter with the police in Thatta district on Thursday.

Two cops of the Mominabad police station, Rashid Taqi and Rahim Dino, were wounded on Wednesday evening when at least two armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on a motorcycle squad of the police that was carrying out snap-checking in the Faqir Colony area in Orangi Town. The suspects resorted to firing when the squad signalled them to stop.

The injured policemen were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors termed their condition stable. Later, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident, sought a report from the Zone West police chief and directed him to arrest the perpetrators.

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh police, Zone West DIG Dr Amin Yousufzai directed not only the Karachi police to be on the alert for the two attackers but also the supervisory officers of police stations of other parts of the province.

The spokesperson said the police intercepted the two suspects on a motorcycle near Dhabeji, Thatta who tried to escape under the cover of fire but were killed by the police. Thatta SSP Shabbir Sethar explained that after wounding the two cops in Karachi, the suspects wanted to hide in rural areas of the province; however, a police team carrying out snap-checking on a highway intercepted them and killed them in an exchange of fire.

The bodies were brought to Karachi where they were identified as those of Sheroz alias Shera and Aqeel alias Madham. Two pistols and a motorcycle were seized from them. Mominabad SHO Asif Munawar said the suspects were affiliated with the Saeed Kajal group of the Lyari gang war.

The two were involved in various attacks on law enforcement agencies’ personnel, including the two policemen in Orangi Town. The IGP lauded the efforts of the West DIG and SSPs of West and Thatta districts for a successful operation against the suspects who had attacked the police a day earlier.