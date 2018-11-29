PTI seeks workers’ input in revisiting constitution

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) 21-member Constitution Committee met here Wednesday and decided to seek recommendations of party workers as well before thrashing out a comprehensive draft, benefiting also from the experience of Communist Party of China.

The committee was recently formed to give a new look to the Constitution in line with the changing political dynamics. PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad presided over the meeting while a party veteran Dr Abul Hasan was its convener.

Central Additional Secretary Ejaz Chaudhry, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Central Deputy Secretary General Aizaz Asif, senior leaders, including Saifullah Niazi, Omer Sarfaraz Cheema, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Senator Seemee Ezdi and members from across the country were present in the meeting.