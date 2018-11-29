PAF rise to top with draw against K-Electric

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) surged to the summit in the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League when they held K-Electric to a goalless draw in their crucial game here at the KPT Stadium on Wednesday .

In a hotly-contested battle, K-Electric missed a few chances in the beginning of the clash that was witnessed by a sizabe crowd.In the second half, the last National Challenge Cup winners PAF had a tight grip but they also failed to convert chances.

“It was a bad day for us,” PAF coach Mohammad Arshad told ‘The News’.“In the first half, K-Electric had an upper hand and in the second we created some chances and had good control on the ball,” said Arshad, also a former international.

Arshad was not happy with the performance of his key striker Mansoor Khan.“Mansoor seems off-colour. We will need major contributions from him as he is our main striker,” Arshad said.The single point helped PAF stretch their points tally to 27 from 14 matches.

Meanwhile K-Electric coach Hassan Baloch said their bench was too weak.“We have only 18 players and a couple of them are injured. We also need some strength in our frontline and it’s an issue,” said Hassan, also a former Pakistan’s assistant coach.

The single point helped K-Electric to take their points tally to 22 from 14 meetings.Meanwhile in the other show here at the KMC Stadium, Chaman’s Afghan FC crushed Nushki’s Baloch FC 4-0.Amanullah Junior hit a fine brace while he was also joined on the scoresheet by Amanullah Senior and Majeed Khan. At half-time, Afghan FC were leading 1-0.The win took Afghan FC to 15 points from 14 appearances. The loss left Baloch FC gasping in the relegation zone with four points from 14 matches.