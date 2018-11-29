PAF rise to top with draw against K-Electric

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) surged to the summit in the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League when they held K-Electric to a goalless draw in their crucial game here at the KPT Stadium on Wednesday .
In a hotly-contested battle, K-Electric missed a few chances in the beginning of the clash that was witnessed by a sizabe crowd.In the second half, the last National Challenge Cup winners PAF had a tight grip but they also failed to convert chances.
“It was a bad day for us,” PAF coach Mohammad Arshad told ‘The News’.“In the first half, K-Electric had an upper hand and in the second we created some chances and had good control on the ball,” said Arshad, also a former international.
Arshad was not happy with the performance of his key striker Mansoor Khan.“Mansoor seems off-colour. We will need major contributions from him as he is our main striker,” Arshad said.The single point helped PAF stretch their points tally to 27 from 14 matches.
Meanwhile K-Electric coach Hassan Baloch said their bench was too weak.“We have only 18 players and a couple of them are injured. We also need some strength in our frontline and it’s an issue,” said Hassan, also a former Pakistan’s assistant coach.
The single point helped K-Electric to take their points tally to 22 from 14 meetings.Meanwhile in the other show here at the KMC Stadium, Chaman’s Afghan FC crushed Nushki’s Baloch FC 4-0.Amanullah Junior hit a fine brace while he was also joined on the scoresheet by Amanullah Senior and Majeed Khan. At half-time, Afghan FC were leading 1-0.The win took Afghan FC to 15 points from 14 appearances. The loss left Baloch FC gasping in the relegation zone with four points from 14 matches.
KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) surged to the summit in the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League when they held K-Electric to a goalless draw in their crucial game here at the KPT Stadium on Wednesday .
In a hotly-contested battle, K-Electric missed a few chances in the beginning of the clash that was witnessed by a sizabe crowd.In the second half, the last National Challenge Cup winners PAF had a tight grip but they also failed to convert chances.
“It was a bad day for us,” PAF coach Mohammad Arshad told ‘The News’.“In the first half, K-Electric had an upper hand and in the second we created some chances and had good control on the ball,” said Arshad, also a former international.
Arshad was not happy with the performance of his key striker Mansoor Khan.“Mansoor seems off-colour. We will need major contributions from him as he is our main striker,” Arshad said.The single point helped PAF stretch their points tally to 27 from 14 matches.
Meanwhile K-Electric coach Hassan Baloch said their bench was too weak.“We have only 18 players and a couple of them are injured. We also need some strength in our frontline and it’s an issue,” said Hassan, also a former Pakistan’s assistant coach.
The single point helped K-Electric to take their points tally to 22 from 14 meetings.Meanwhile in the other show here at the KMC Stadium, Chaman’s Afghan FC crushed Nushki’s Baloch FC 4-0.Amanullah Junior hit a fine brace while he was also joined on the scoresheet by Amanullah Senior and Majeed Khan. At half-time, Afghan FC were leading 1-0.The win took Afghan FC to 15 points from 14 appearances. The loss left Baloch FC gasping in the relegation zone with four points from 14 matches.