PTI metre

Although the PTI-led government was expected to do more than what it has done so far, it should be given credit for handling the country’s balance of payment crisis. The previous government had left national exchequer in a dilapidated condition. However, through the current government’s commendable steps, Pakistan has been able to tackle the balance of payment crisis.

Imran Khan’s laudable initiatives of setting up tents for homeless people to prevent them from cold weather conditions and the construction of five million houses for the underprivileged will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the poor. The opening of the Kartarpur border is a landmark decision which will hopefully lead to peace and prosperity in the region. The PTI deserves praise for all these initiatives.

Junaid Rehman Joyo

Dadu

*****

The PTI has taken commendable initiatives during the first100 days of its government. The performance of the PTI has been quite better than the previous government’s. The Pakistan Citizens Portal, which has been recently launched is the laudable initiative of the party, allows citizens to register their complaints. Another good thing that the PTI has done is to create awareness among the Pakistani people a majority of whom had no political leaning in the past. Previously, no one was asking for the accountability of anyone, but now people are well-informed and are actively taking part in knowing what the government is doing.

The current government has won the trust of the Pakistani people who are confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan will reach the heights of prosperity and progress.

Faheem Iqbal

Karachi

*****

A couple months back, the Ministry of Information launched a website to promote transparency and keep the track of the government’s progress. An independent website was also set up by a Pakistani to track the PTI’s performance.

Since the last few days, there have been conflicting views about the party’s performance in the first 100 days. Instead of listening to critics and other political analysts, the Pakistani people should keep a check on all these websites and analyse the incumbent government’s performance.

Sarmad Elahi

Lahore