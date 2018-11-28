ACE arrests mega corruption main accused

BAHAWALPUR: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Bahawalpur division Tuesday arrested the main accused involved in a mega corruption scandal.

According to Bahawalpur ACE Director Imran Raza, accused Muhammad Ayub was arrested over the corruption of Rs 26.66 million.

DC, DPO visit Chinese camp: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shozab Saeed and District Police Officer (DPO) Ameer Taimoor Tuesday visited the camp of Chinese Engineers and workers situated at Basti Chelay Wahan, Khairpur Tamewali tehsil.

Both the officers inspected security arrangements of the camp and directed security personnel to remain vigilant and perform their duty efficiently. The camp has been set up Basti Chelay Wahan for installation of the transmission line.