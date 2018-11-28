Lahore City teams shine in badminton event

LAHORE: Tehsil Lahore City girls and boys won Inter-Tehsil Annual Sports Calendar badminton titles in best-of-three competition at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday.

Tehsil City male and female players exhibited wonderful command in the game. They did let their opponents settle down throughout the event.As per results, City girls routed Tehsil Cantt by 3-0. Zainab beat Noor by 21-8, 21-8. Zainab and Saman beat Noor and Laiba by 21-3, 21-11. Mehar Nisa beat Hadia by 21-12, 12-21, 2-14.

Cantt beat Model Town by 2-1. Hajra beat Noor 21-11, 21-17. Noor and Hadiqa beat Tayyaba and Hajra by 19-21, 21-23, 21-14. Hadiqa beat Naba 21-9, 21-17.City beat Model Town 2-0. Mehrun Nisa beat Hajra by 15-21, 21-14, 21-19. Zainab and Saman beat Hajra and Esha 21-10, 21-16.

In the boys’ event, City team retained their supremacy while Model Town and Cantt teams finished 2nd and 3rd respectively.Tehsil City boys beat Cantt 2-1. Raza Ali beat Rehan 21-10, 21-12. Saad and Usman beat Raza and Hasan 21-10, 21-8. Saad Amir beat M Ahmed by 21-11, 21-7.

Model Town beat Cantt 2-0. Abdullah Asim beat Hassan by 21-5, 21-02. Abdullah and Faizan beat M Ahmed and M Behram 21-8, 21-09. City beat Model Town 2-0. Rehan beat Kashif by 18-21, 21-12, 21-13. Saad Amir and Usman beat Abdullah and Faizan 21-16, 21-14. The Annual Sports Calendar events are being staged all over the Punjab province as per directives of DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar.

Elsewhere, Tehsil Hafizabad clinched U-16 wrestling title in Inter-Tehsil competition organized at Hafizabad Gymnasium on Tuesday. 16 players took part in the event where Pindi Bhattian finished as runners up. Hafizabad’s Shahryar won the 41kg fight, Aaed Ali emerged winner in 44kg, Umer Ali in 48kg, Abdur Rehman 52kg and Shahzaib in 57kg category.

Narowal organized Inter-Tehsil Boys Athletics event at Govt Boys High School on Tuesday. 50 players of three tehsils - Narowal, Zafarwal and Shakargarh participated in the competition. M Faizan demonstrated excellent athletics skills and remained winner in three events 100m, 200m and javelin throw. M Zeeshan grabbed 400m race, M Taseer 1500m, Zain Ali shot put, Atif Khan long jump while Naeem, Atif, Sharzaman and Haris emerged victorious in 4x100m relay race.

Earlier, Tehsil Mandi Bahauddin outplayed tehsil Malakwal in girls badminton competition on Monday. The winning team was comprised of Umme Rubab, Rubab Arshad, Pakiza Nazir, Ansa Azhar and Huzaifia Shoaib while the runners up squad includes Amina Aziz, Rameen, Nida Fatima, Saman Areej and Samina. As many as 15 players of three teams - tehsil Mandi Bahauddin, Malakwal and Phalia participated in the tournament organized at Badminton Hall, Mandi Bahauddin.

Tehsil Toba Tek Singh defeated Kamalia by five wickets in boys cricket match on Monday. The match was played at Sports Stadium Toba Tek Singh. In another boys cricket match, Jhang thrashed tehsil 18-Hazari by 77 runs at Sports Stadium, Mai Heer Jhang. Tehsil Quaidabad won Inter-Tehsil boys cricket match by two wickets at Govt Technical Model High School, Khushab. As many as 50 players of four teams Quaidabad, Khushab, Noorpur and Noshehra.

The title of girls’ table tennis went to tehsil Khushab at Govt Girls Model High School, Joharabad. 20 female players of four teams Quaidabad, Khushab, Noorpur and Noshehra took part in the event.