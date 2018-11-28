Muslims to continue to protect Namoos-e-Risalat: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has warned that until and unless Qadiyanis accept their constitutional status, the society would not accept them. Qadiyanis are posing themselves as true Muslims whereas they are hijacking Islam and cheating against 1.7 billion Muslims, therefore, it has become inevitable to show their true face to the world, he said while talking to the media on Tuesday.

Sirajul Haq alleged that the government was unable to discharge its responsibilities towards safeguarding Namoos-e-Risalat and the concept of Khatme Nubuwwat, adding people would be compelled to take law in their hands on those highly sensitive matters. Sirajul Haq alleged that the government’s failure to safeguard the sanctity of Holy Prophet (PBUH) led to recent violence in the country. He said Muslim Ummah had been protecting the concept of the Finality of the Holy Prophet for the last fourteen hundred years and it would continue to protect it till the doomsday.

Sirajul Haq said Zionists and Hindus were committing genocide of Palestinians and Kashmiri Muslims but the Muslim rulers were enjoying deep sleep. He lamented that a ruling party MNA had suggested recognition of Israel at the floor of National Assembly while the rulers in Islamabad were keen for friendship and new border crossings with New Delhi instead of making any effort to stop the bloodletting of the Kashmiris.

He said Muslim world would have to stand united in order to solve its problems. Sirajul Haq said present government had disappointed the Muslims within the country and abroad. Commenting on PTI government’s performance during its first one hundred days, Sirajul Haq said PTI leadership itself had fixed this limit and if it had made any achievement, it should inform people.