“2nd International Research Conference on Business Management - IRCBM 2018” at PAF-KIET

PAF-Karachi Institute of Economics & Technology in collaboration with University of Karachi organized 2nd International Research Conference on Business Management - IRCBM 2018 titled “Challenges & Opportunities for Businesses in Current Environment of Pakistan” from 22 to 23 November, 2018 at its Main Campus, PAF Base Korangi Creek.

IRCBM aimed to provide a platform to national and international researchers, students and academicians to explore modern and innovative techniques in business, management, economics and education. Researchers availed this opportunity to share their ideas in the professional world. The theme of the conference was “Challenges & Opportunities for Businesses in Current Environment of Pakistan”

International researchers, Dr. Damian Morgan, Associate Professor, Federation University, Churchill, Victoria, Australia, Dr. Shoaib Riaz, Assistant Professor, Monash University, Australia, Mr. Hartmut Wellerdt, Corporate expert, Bremen, Germany, Dr. Doaa Mohammad Salman, Vice Dean, MSA University, Egypt were the key note speakers in the conference.***