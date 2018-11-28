‘17 criminals held in Mardan’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 17 criminals and recovered 31 motorbikes and three cars in various actions. Speaking at a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan said the police also arrested nine members of a jirga involved in Swara incident. Superintendent of Police Investigation Gul Nawaz Khan, Assistant Superintendent of Police City Ali bin Tariq and other officials were also present.
