close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

‘17 criminals held in Mardan’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
Next Story >>>

MARDAN: The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 17 criminals and recovered 31 motorbikes and three cars in various actions. Speaking at a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan said the police also arrested nine members of a jirga involved in Swara incident. Superintendent of Police Investigation Gul Nawaz Khan, Assistant Superintendent of Police City Ali bin Tariq and other officials were also present.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan