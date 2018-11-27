Eight boys recieve burns

PAKPATTAN: Eight boys sustained burn injuries when they were collecting money during a marriage ceremony at Chak Garuu on Monday. Reportedly, some persons threw currency notes in the air in rejoice. Some of the currency fell on the nearby burning garbage dump which burnt eight boys. The injured included Haris, Ali Raza, Adnan, Shahzaib Adnan, Ali Hassan and Rehan, who were shifted to DHQ Hospital, Pakpattan. Two critically injured boys were transported to Lahore.