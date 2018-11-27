Karachi private schools asked to shift from residential areas

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has served notices on management of private schools situated in the city's residential areas asking them to shift their branches to "proper designated premises or plots."

The SBCA in its notice said it was illegal to run a business in residential areas or to use a residential place for any other purposes. Any land taken on lease for residential purpose cannot be used commercially, it said. The SBCA directed the management to move such schools within a month.

“Private Schools Association of Karachi is also requested to ensure shifting of their schools/educational institutions/tuition centres on proper designated premises/plot during winter vacations,” the notice added. Sources informed Geo News that nearly 5000 schools have been situated in residential areas of Karachi.

The SBCA warned that all illegally-built schools and other unapproved constructions across the city will be demolished and sealed soon.

The authority, in the notice, stated that any “construction carried out by way of material changes in the use of land/building other than the approved building plan and land development permit” in violation of the law will be demolished and/or sealed. Criminal action will also be taken in accordance with the law, it said warned. “All the occupants/tenants/owners within the jurisdiction of Karachi division are hereby directed to stop all such illegal activities forthwith and restore the construction to approved building plan and approved land use plan in accordance with allotment/lease terms and conditions, for which the plan was approved,” the notice stated. Meanwhile, action has also been initiated against encroachments in public parks in Karachi District Central.

The ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the city continues with full force. Food streets in Karachi's Hassan Square and Burns Road areas were razed over the weekend. The development came after the Supreme Court ordered the authorities on Saturday to continue the operation without any interruption.