Education first

Education plays a significant role in the progress and prosperity of any nation. People of District Ghotki also want to be a part of this progress. Politicians who have won from the district during the 2018 general elections had vowed to construct state-of-the-art university in Ghotki.
Now is the time that the politicians deliver on their promise and establish the much-need education institution in Ghotki.
Khalid Hassan Dahar
Ghotki
