close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 27, 2018

Education first

Newspost

November 27, 2018
Next Story >>>

Education plays a significant role in the progress and prosperity of any nation. People of District Ghotki also want to be a part of this progress. Politicians who have won from the district during the 2018 general elections had vowed to construct state-of-the-art university in Ghotki.

Now is the time that the politicians deliver on their promise and establish the much-need education institution in Ghotki.

Khalid Hassan Dahar

Ghotki

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost