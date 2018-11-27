Education first

Education plays a significant role in the progress and prosperity of any nation. People of District Ghotki also want to be a part of this progress. Politicians who have won from the district during the 2018 general elections had vowed to construct state-of-the-art university in Ghotki.

Now is the time that the politicians deliver on their promise and establish the much-need education institution in Ghotki.

Khalid Hassan Dahar

Ghotki