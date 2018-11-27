Explanation sought from IGP over record tampering

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench has sought an explanation from the IGP regarding the police’s tampering with the computerised record of the police station and avoid entering the details manually. The court declared that police were misusing the computerised record to get their desired changes. Earlier, M Tariq filed his habeas corpus petition, stating that Rajanpur city police have kept his son and five others in habeas corpus. The court declared that tampering and misuse in computer record are visible in this case, which was impossible in the manual record.