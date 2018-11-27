close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 27, 2018

Explanation sought from IGP over record tampering

National

November 27, 2018
Next Story >>>

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench has sought an explanation from the IGP regarding the police’s tampering with the computerised record of the police station and avoid entering the details manually. The court declared that police were misusing the computerised record to get their desired changes. Earlier, M Tariq filed his habeas corpus petition, stating that Rajanpur city police have kept his son and five others in habeas corpus. The court declared that tampering and misuse in computer record are visible in this case, which was impossible in the manual record.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan