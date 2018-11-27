Siraj rues govt amity with India as bloodshed in IHK continues

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said that India was accelerating genocide of Kashmiri Muslims but Pakistani rulers were trying to strengthen friendship with Delhi by opening new borders.

In a statement on Monday, he said government’s entire attention was on the opening of another cross border for Indian visitors and was callously indifferent to the massacre of Kashmiris. He said it was the government’s duty to apprise the UN and human rights bodies of the bloodshed in Kashmir.

He said for the last several weeks, there had been an increase in the bloodletting in Kashmir but the UN, the world community and human rights bodies were silent. He said whenever there was any problem for the Christian community anywhere in the world, the UN and other HR bodies joined hands and took immediate action as had been in the case of East Timor and Southern Sudan.