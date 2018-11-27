Asfandyar says fighting terrorism needs seriousness

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan said on Monday that the recent spate of terrorist acts could not be suppressed with "the bogus narrative of fifth generation war."

In a statement, he said fighting terrorism needed seriousness and urged the government and state institutions to revisit policies and take practical steps to defeat the terrorists. He said the government had been handed to such people who were receiving policies from the chief justice of Pakistan. Asfandyar Wali said the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) deadline had approached while the entire machinery in the country was engaged in the discussion on corruption and accountability. He asked whether the government would inform the nation about this important issue or an institution would address it too.

Asfandyar Wali said if the state could satisfy FATF for the exclusion of Pakistan from the grey list than it would be assumed that state institutions were on the same page against terrorism and extremism. The ANP leader expressed concern over the silence of the powers that be over the FATF issue. He said the politicians were being dubbed as corrupt.