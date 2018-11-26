PTI govt has failed to deliver: Sherpao

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao said on Sunday the federal government could not even start delivering on its pledges as it was about to complete its 100 days in power.

Speaking at the meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the party here, he said, “The government has been unable to set priorities to provide relief to the people.”

Aftab Sherpao said the federal government had failed to improve relations with the neighbouring countries as its foreign policy was flawed.

“The country is facing isolation and needs to change its foreign policy,” he said, adding Pakistan had lagged behind economically as the rulers lacked the ability and vision to steer the country out of the prevailing crises. He also warned against making any bid to introduce the presidential form of government. The parliamentary form of government should be strengthened by removing its flaws, he added.

Aftab Sherpao urged the government to share the details of the Saudi economic assistance with the Parliament. “The conditions attached to the Saudi aid and the details of the Chinese visit should be made public,” the QWP head demanded.

He suggested the formation of the supreme courts in the provinces and the establishment of a Constitution Court at the centre. Reiterating his party’s demand for introducing a new social contract, he said it would help ensure the rights of the smaller provinces.

The QWP leader said the units of the federation should be strengthened and warned against undoing the 18th Amendment to the Constitution.

Underlying the need for building new reservoirs, he said dams could not be built through donations.