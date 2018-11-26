Cat’s eyes demanded

RAWALPINDI: The patients who frequently visit Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) have demanded Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to install cat’s eyes in front of the hospital to improve flow of traffic on road.

“Immediate survey for installation of cat’s eye should be conducted and our demand be met forthwith to avoid any untoward incident,” a complainant Atif Mehmood told APP. He said it is difficult task to cross road due to over-speeding vehicles. He added that medical stores and laboratories setup across the road which creates difficulties especially for those in emergency. When contacted Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Arif Abbasi said RDA will take notice of the issue and the problem will be solved on priority.