close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Cat’s eyes demanded

National

A
APP
November 26, 2018

Share

RAWALPINDI: The patients who frequently visit Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) have demanded Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to install cat’s eyes in front of the hospital to improve flow of traffic on road.

“Immediate survey for installation of cat’s eye should be conducted and our demand be met forthwith to avoid any untoward incident,” a complainant Atif Mehmood told APP. He said it is difficult task to cross road due to over-speeding vehicles. He added that medical stores and laboratories setup across the road which creates difficulties especially for those in emergency. When contacted Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Arif Abbasi said RDA will take notice of the issue and the problem will be solved on priority.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan