Crushed to death

PAKPATTAN: An eight-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding rickshaw on Sunday. Reportedly, Furqan was crossing the road near Chak 34/EB when a speeding rickshaw hit him, killing him on the spot. Police have started the investigation.

VISIT: Prosecutor General of NAB Pakistan Syed Asghar Haider Sunday visited the shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Ghulam Qadar alias Chin Peer and offered fateha. Shrine’s custodian Syed Hassan Raza, PTI’s MPA Mian Farrukh Mumtaz, former district nazim Rao Naseem Hasim Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

NARCOTICS SELLER HELD: City police Pakpattan have arrested an accused narcotics seller Riaz alias Shaukat Wattoo and recovered 2-kg 200 grams charas from his possession. A case has been registered.