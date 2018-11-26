close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Crushed to death

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

Share

PAKPATTAN: An eight-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding rickshaw on Sunday. Reportedly, Furqan was crossing the road near Chak 34/EB when a speeding rickshaw hit him, killing him on the spot. Police have started the investigation.

VISIT: Prosecutor General of NAB Pakistan Syed Asghar Haider Sunday visited the shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Ghulam Qadar alias Chin Peer and offered fateha. Shrine’s custodian Syed Hassan Raza, PTI’s MPA Mian Farrukh Mumtaz, former district nazim Rao Naseem Hasim Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

NARCOTICS SELLER HELD: City police Pakpattan have arrested an accused narcotics seller Riaz alias Shaukat Wattoo and recovered 2-kg 200 grams charas from his possession. A case has been registered.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan