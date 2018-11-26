close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Three held with arms

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Barki police arrested three men and recovered weapons from their possession. The arrested persons were identified as Qurban, Arshad and Riaz. Meanwhile, City Traffic police closed Faisal Chowk to traffic on Sunday evening, due to a rally. After the dispersion of the rally, police removed the diversions and restored the traffic.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan