Driver dies, 35 hurt in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHINIOT: A driver was killed while 35 others were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a dumper here on Sunday. The bus driver was feeling sleepy due to which he lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a dumper on Lahore Road in Tahirabad area of Chiniot. As a result, the bus driver was killed on the spot while 35 passengers were injured. The injured passengers were shifted to a hospital from where 10 of them were referred to the Allied Hospital, Faisalabad, due to their critical condition. The police are investigating.
CHINIOT: A driver was killed while 35 others were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a dumper here on Sunday. The bus driver was feeling sleepy due to which he lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a dumper on Lahore Road in Tahirabad area of Chiniot. As a result, the bus driver was killed on the spot while 35 passengers were injured. The injured passengers were shifted to a hospital from where 10 of them were referred to the Allied Hospital, Faisalabad, due to their critical condition. The police are investigating.
Comments