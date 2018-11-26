close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
INP
November 26, 2018
Driver dies, 35 hurt in accident

INP
November 26, 2018

CHINIOT: A driver was killed while 35 others were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a dumper here on Sunday. The bus driver was feeling sleepy due to which he lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a dumper on Lahore Road in Tahirabad area of Chiniot. As a result, the bus driver was killed on the spot while 35 passengers were injured. The injured passengers were shifted to a hospital from where 10 of them were referred to the Allied Hospital, Faisalabad, due to their critical condition. The police are investigating.

