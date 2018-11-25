close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
November 25, 2018
Faisalabad Express inaugurated after seven years

National

A
APP
November 25, 2018

MULTAN: Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Ameer Dawood inaugurated the Faisalabad Express on Saturday.

A large number of people were present at the inaugural ceremony. They lauded the government initiative to re-launch the train service on this route after seven years. The Faisalabad Express left for Faisalabad at 7am with a new composition of five economy coaches, one AC standard, one AC business, one parlour car besides one power and luggage van. The train reached destination at 10:30am after passing through Khanewal, Abdul Hakeem, Shorkot, Toba Tek Singh and Gojra in three-and-a-half hours.

