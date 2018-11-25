close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

Big win for Apollo Sports

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Apollo Sports defeated Tauseef Club by 216 runs in a festival match played at Allama Iqbal Institute Ground.

Fine century by Hail Javaid and good bowling by Yaseen were the main feature of the match. Famous cricket organizer Ilyas Mughal gave away the cash prize to Hail Javaid and Yaseen jointly.

Scores: Apollo Sports 370/8 in 40 overs (Hail Javaid 114, Anas Raza 69, Saad 42, Arslan 31, Zahid 32, Zafar Iqbal 2/49, Idrees Ahmed 2/40). Tauseef Club 154 all out in 30.1 overs (Idrees Ahmed 27, Hussain Raza 27, Sohail 33, Zafar Iqbal 12, Yaseen 5/20, Arslan 2/40, Qureshi 2/36).

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports