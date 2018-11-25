Big win for Apollo Sports

LAHORE: Apollo Sports defeated Tauseef Club by 216 runs in a festival match played at Allama Iqbal Institute Ground.

Fine century by Hail Javaid and good bowling by Yaseen were the main feature of the match. Famous cricket organizer Ilyas Mughal gave away the cash prize to Hail Javaid and Yaseen jointly.

Scores: Apollo Sports 370/8 in 40 overs (Hail Javaid 114, Anas Raza 69, Saad 42, Arslan 31, Zahid 32, Zafar Iqbal 2/49, Idrees Ahmed 2/40). Tauseef Club 154 all out in 30.1 overs (Idrees Ahmed 27, Hussain Raza 27, Sohail 33, Zafar Iqbal 12, Yaseen 5/20, Arslan 2/40, Qureshi 2/36).