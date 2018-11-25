Artists meet Chohan

Rawalpindi : A delegation comprising of senior artists, producers, writers, directors and singers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad called on Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan at Rawalpindi Arts Council and apprised him about the difficulties being faced by them.

Director Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC), Waqar Ahmed and Dy. Director Sajjad Ahmed were also present on the occasion. Senior artists and producers Asma Butt, Kh. Masud, Yar Muhammad and Anjum Malik briefed the Minister about the cultural activities being performed in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. They expressed their gratitude to the Punjab Minister for I&C for giving due priority in mitigating hardships of persons relating to art and culture.

Provincial Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said that a new policy being evolved to explore young talents in all segments of culture. He said that Punjab Idol will be organized at Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi and the winners would be groomed by the Provincial Government. The Minister was of the view that we are committed to promote cultural norms and values through performing art and in order to provide enabling environment to all concerns, proper facilities would be provided besides awarding handsome cash prizes on excellent performances. He asked producers, writers and directors to come up with new innovative ideas and present standard productions to attract the masses. He said that there is lot of support and talent in youngsters who want to excel in art and culture and they will be provided adequate opportunities to present their talents and capabilities.

Provincial Minister asked Director RAC Waqar Ahmed to organize Spring Festival, Drama and Singing competitions in Rawalpindi to promote cultural activities besides provision of entertainment opportunities to the citizens. On this occasion, the delegation of artists presented various suggestions to organize different events in Rawalpindi.