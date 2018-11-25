close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

Rashid flayed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018

Share

LAHORE : Reacting to the allegations levelled by Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid against Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Punjab Secretary Information Syed Hassan Murtaza has said persons like Sheikh Rashid lack credibility.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Hassan Murtaza, who is also the parliamentary leader of PPP in Punjab Assembly, said that the only motive behind controversial statements by a “politically worthless” person like Sheikh Rashid was to remain alive in the media.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore