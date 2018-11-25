Rashid flayed

LAHORE : Reacting to the allegations levelled by Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid against Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Punjab Secretary Information Syed Hassan Murtaza has said persons like Sheikh Rashid lack credibility.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Hassan Murtaza, who is also the parliamentary leader of PPP in Punjab Assembly, said that the only motive behind controversial statements by a “politically worthless” person like Sheikh Rashid was to remain alive in the media.