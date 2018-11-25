close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018
Two women, minor girl killed in road accidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018

NOWSHERA: Two women and a four-year-old girl were killed and three others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents here on Saturday.

The first incident took place near Kund Park in Nowshera district when an over speeding car, LXH-5086, hit two women who were crossing the road. The two women,

mother and daughter, received injuries and were shifted to nearby hospital where both succumbed to their injuries.

Meanwhile, the other incident happened in Pir Piai area of the district when a coach driver lost control over the vehicle which overturned.

As a result, two women, the minor girl sitting in the coach and driver got wounded.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), where the four-year-old girl Malaika succumbed to her injuries.

