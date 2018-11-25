FPCCI, TOBB sign agreement

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish Turkish-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TPC) in Istanbul, Turkey on the occasion of 32nd Confederation of Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CACCI) conference on “Asia: Expanding Boundaries”, a statement said on Saturday.

The MoU was jointly signed by Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, senior vice president of the FPCCI, and Rifat Hisarciklioglu, president of TOBB, in the presence of Jemal Inaishvili, president of CACCI, it added.

The objective of establishing TPC is to further strengthen the economic relations through dialogue on trade and economic matters of common interests, enhancement of investment and financial flows, exchange of delegations, holding of joint activities, etc.

Moreover, the agreement will streamline the mechanism to expand trade facilitation, the statement said.