Two SHOs, moharrars removed

PESHAWAR: Two station house officers and as many moharrars were removed while 25 other policemen were put behind bars on public complaints, negligence and other charges in the provincial capital on Friday.

The capital city police authorities removed the SHOs of Sarband and Hayatabad police stations and moharrars of East Cantonment and University Town police stations on public complaints and negligence.

Also, 25 constables deployed in different parts of the provincial capital were removed and put in the quarter guard for negligence and other charges.