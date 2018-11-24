ANP chief condemns attack on Chinese consulate, Orakzai blast

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan condemned the terrorists attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi and the blast in Orakzai district.

Through a statement issued here from Bacha Khan Markaz, he termed the attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi a conspiracy against Pakistan.

He termed the terror act an attempt to create a wedge between the two friendly countries and sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Asfandyar said innocent people, including law enforcement officials, were killed in Orakzai attack.

He said the security personnel had rendered unprecedented sacrifices that would be remembered in golden words.

The ANP chief said the growing incidents of terrorism had put a question mark on the claims of elimination of terror networks in the country. He said practical steps should be taken to foil such cowardly acts.

“The ANP have been demanding implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), the 20-point document on which all political parties agreed after the Army Public School attack for elimination of the scourge of terrorism,” he added.

The situation would have been different had the NAP been implemented, he said, regretting that the federal and provincial governments made compromises for political gains.

He said that peace restoration would remain a distant dream unless the NAP was implemented. He added the differentiation of good and bad Taliban would continue to bring destruction.

Asfandyar Wali said those who had been advocating provision of offices to Taliban were now in government.