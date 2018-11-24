Ali picked in Pakistan A squad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Riding on his century in the National One-Day Tournament semi-final, Ali Imran has been picked for Pakistan A series against England Lions starting in UAE from November 25.
The Islamabad based player showed his talent with 65-ball century against powerful Habib Bank Limited (HBL).
The innings not only earned him a place in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but a chance to represent Pakistan A against England Lions.
With 430 runs in nine matches, he finished as one of the leading run-getters in the national event.
The 14-member squad has been announced for the first four matches of the five-match series. The first two one-day matches will be played in Dubai on November 25 and 27. The third and fourth matches will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 30 and December 2 respectively. The final match will be played in Dubai on December 5.
Pakistan A team: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Ali Imran, Muhammad Saad, Khushdil Shah, Adil Amin, Muhammad Rizwan (captain), Ammad Butt, Zohaib Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Rahat Ali, Muhammad Irfan Jr and Ashiq Ali.
ISLAMABAD: Riding on his century in the National One-Day Tournament semi-final, Ali Imran has been picked for Pakistan A series against England Lions starting in UAE from November 25.
The Islamabad based player showed his talent with 65-ball century against powerful Habib Bank Limited (HBL).
The innings not only earned him a place in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but a chance to represent Pakistan A against England Lions.
With 430 runs in nine matches, he finished as one of the leading run-getters in the national event.
The 14-member squad has been announced for the first four matches of the five-match series. The first two one-day matches will be played in Dubai on November 25 and 27. The third and fourth matches will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 30 and December 2 respectively. The final match will be played in Dubai on December 5.
Pakistan A team: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Ali Imran, Muhammad Saad, Khushdil Shah, Adil Amin, Muhammad Rizwan (captain), Ammad Butt, Zohaib Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Rahat Ali, Muhammad Irfan Jr and Ashiq Ali.
Comments