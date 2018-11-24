Ali picked in Pakistan A squad

ISLAMABAD: Riding on his century in the National One-Day Tournament semi-final, Ali Imran has been picked for Pakistan A series against England Lions starting in UAE from November 25.

The Islamabad based player showed his talent with 65-ball century against powerful Habib Bank Limited (HBL).

The innings not only earned him a place in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but a chance to represent Pakistan A against England Lions.

With 430 runs in nine matches, he finished as one of the leading run-getters in the national event.

The 14-member squad has been announced for the first four matches of the five-match series. The first two one-day matches will be played in Dubai on November 25 and 27. The third and fourth matches will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 30 and December 2 respectively. The final match will be played in Dubai on December 5.

Pakistan A team: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Ali Imran, Muhammad Saad, Khushdil Shah, Adil Amin, Muhammad Rizwan (captain), Ammad Butt, Zohaib Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Rahat Ali, Muhammad Irfan Jr and Ashiq Ali.