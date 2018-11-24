Models of digital solutions presented by youth

Islamabad : Pakistani youth presented their models of digital solutions to issues such as emergency navigation, corruption, navigation and harassment at a seminar organised on Friday.

Organised by Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) under its initiative, “Youth Volunteerism and ICT4Governance,”the primary objective of the seminar was to highlight the work that both the government and the citizens of Pakistan have carried out to digitalize the process of governance to achieve greater transparency, accountability and improved service delivery in the country.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology and IT Kamran Khan Bangash was the chief guest on the occasion while Managing Director of KPIT Board Dr. Shahbaz Khan, was the guest of honor.

Sana Ali Shah of City University Peshawar while introducing her e-solution FLIP explained that FLIP is a digital navigator and guidance system that can be used to improve the efficiency of employees in an organization and of rescue teams during emergency situations. It can also be used to help people find their way in huge indoor compounds.

A group of students from Iqra University Islamabad Campus presented their mobile App by the name of, SpeakUp. “An incident of sexual harassment that our friend experienced a few months ago became our primary motivation to develop SpeakUp,” explained Hammail Salman.