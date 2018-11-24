Aneel Mussarat in ‘Aik Din Geo Ke Saath’ today

LAHORE: British real estate developer and property tycoon Aneel Mussarat believes that construction of five million housing units under Naya Pakistan housing project in five years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is very much possible.

Talking to host Suhail Warraich in Geo News programme ‘Aik Din Geo Ke Saath’, he said he was a failure in school and wanted to do something great in practical life. He said he wanted to become number one developer in the UK. Detailed interview of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s friend and British businessman will be telecast at 7:05pm on Saturday (today).