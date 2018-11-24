Karachi’s cultural diversity highlighted

The seventh edition of I AM TALKS (IAT) by I AM KARACHI was held at the JS Auditorium of the Institute of Business Administration on Friday based on the theme ‘Karachi Badal Raha Hai -- Karachi is Changing’.

The event attracted a large number of people from all walks of life, including renowned writers Anwar Maqsood and Asif Farrukhi, anchorperson Iqrar ul Hassan and transgender rights activist Kami Sid.

Maqsood said Karachi is a city that welcomes everyone and provides numerous opportunities for education, employment and shelters to the homeless. Unluckily, he said, it lacks ownership that has affected its culture and traditions.

Farrukhi said: “Karachi reflects diverse culture as the city hosts all communities from across the country.”

Sid said: “If we are not ready to start the change from ourselves, we cannot bring about a positive change in the society.” “The IAK Talks is our effort to bring people of various ethnic groups, socio-economic classes and communities to exchange not just thoughts but also viewpoints. In the absence of such platforms, people lack the opportunity of coming together as citizens,” said Executive Director IAK Ambareen Kazim Thompson.

She said the event was filled to capacity with over 600 people attending in such an exemplary manner that proved Karachi needed such public programmes. Hassan, while sharing his views on various issues of the city, said Pakistan would not change until we own our country. The things would change automatically if we started caring about our civic responsibilities, he said. “We can’t hope for a better Pakistan until we change our own behaviour towards the country,” he added.

Head of Programs IAK Umair Paracha said the aim of the event was to highlight the positive image of Karachi. “People have no platforms to discuss the issues of the city; therefore, IAK is ensuring a joint platform where Karachiites can share their experiences and present their ideas,” he added.