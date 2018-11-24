close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
November 24, 2018
Drug addicts

Newspost

November 24, 2018

It’s so painful to see a large number of young people addicted to drugs. According to THE UN, 6.7 million people in Pakistan are drug addicts. What starts as a fun activity turns into a harmful habit which has destroyed millions of lives.

The easy availability of drugs is the main reason why there is a large number of drug addicts in the country. The healthcare authorities must launch a programme at the national level to curb drug abuse. Rehabilitation centres should be established for recovering addicts. Our conscious efforts can help save the lives of millions of people.

Nadia Aslam ( Turbat )

