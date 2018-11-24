close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
November 24, 2018
Sanitary conditions

Newspost

November 24, 2018

Nasir Bagh, Lahore is situated near Government College University and Municipal Corporation Lahore. This garden is in a dilapidated condition and needs the immediate attention of the authorities. Its walking tracks are uneven and are not suitable for morning and evening walks. In addition, there are no washrooms inside the park. This causes great inconvenience to visitors, especially to older people. The garden was renovated by the previous PML-N-led government which incurred a sizeable expenditure and constructed water reservoir in the centre to enhance the place’s beauty.

But the reservoir is dried and filled with silt. Similarly, the washrooms were also constructed, but these washrooms have never been used and made functional, thus failed to provide intended facilities to those who come here for walk. The authorities concerned are requested to look into the matter and provide basic facilities to the people at an earliest opportunity.

Mushtaq Ahmad ( Lahore )

Comments

Latest News

