Lawyers observe strike for LHC benches

FAISALABAD: The lawyers observed strike against the non-establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad on Thursday.

The lawyers boycotted the courts and reached the District Bar Association protest camp on District Courts Road where they staged a sit-in. Later, they took out a rally from the protest camp up to Clock Tower Chowk. District Bar Association president Amjad Hussain Malik, secretary Ch Muhammad Zafar and other lawyers participated in the rally.

The lawyers participating in the rally were informed by their leaders that the District Bar Association would continue its strike till November 24.

GUJRANWALA: The strike of lawyers for establishment of a Lahore High Court (LHC) Bench in Gujranwala entered the eighth day.

The lawyers locked entrance of session courts and announced locking the tehsil office on Saturday. Addressing the protesting lawyers, District Bar Association president Noor Muhammad Mirza said that their strike would be continued till the fulfillment of their demand.