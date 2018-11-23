close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Wapda crush Baloch FC 3-0

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

KARACHI: Former four-time winners Wapda whipped minnows Nushki’s Baloch FC 3-0 in their outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at the KPT Stadium on Thursday.

Ahmad Faheem provided Wapda lead in the 41st minute and at half time they were leading 1-0. In the second half Wapda put more pressure and that worked as they doubled their lead through Adnan Saeed in the 81th minute. Adeel then added to the misery of rivals when he hit another in the last minute to seal a comfortable win for his side.

Meanwhile here at the KMC Stadium, the match between Army and K-Electric ended in a goalless draw.Both sides offered tough resistance to each other but could not strike due to poor finishing. K-Electric coach Hassan Baloch said they missed several chances. “It was not a good day for us. Our key strikers Murtaza and Rasool missed several chances. We played well but luck did not favour,” Hassan told The News. The one point took K-Electric to 21 points from 13 matches.

