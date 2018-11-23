close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 23, 2018
Advertisement

Powerless in Karachi

Newspost

November 23, 2018

Share

Despite the KE authorities claim that the power utility has significantly reduced loadshedding, parts of Karachi, including Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi and Korangi, are still facing prolonged loadshedding. These areas remain powerless for at least 12 hours per day. Previously, the KE authorities explained that the areas where consumers make late payments are facing the issue of loadshedding.

But, the question is: how could this explain the injustice which is being done to consumers who make regular payments before the due date? Why are they made to suffer from the long hours of power outages?

Mohammad Ibrahim

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost