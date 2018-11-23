Powerless in Karachi

Despite the KE authorities claim that the power utility has significantly reduced loadshedding, parts of Karachi, including Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi and Korangi, are still facing prolonged loadshedding. These areas remain powerless for at least 12 hours per day. Previously, the KE authorities explained that the areas where consumers make late payments are facing the issue of loadshedding.

But, the question is: how could this explain the injustice which is being done to consumers who make regular payments before the due date? Why are they made to suffer from the long hours of power outages?

Mohammad Ibrahim

Karachi