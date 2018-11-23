Moot calls for joint efforts for creation of inclusive society

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a workshop here on Thursday stressed the need for collective efforts to rid the country of the menaces of extremism, sectarianism and terrorism and build a peaceful society in the light of the teachings of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The workshop titled ‘Reconstruction of an Inclusive Islamic Society in the Light of Seerah of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him)’ was organised at the Islamic Research Institute (IRI), Islamabad. Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal was chief guest on the occasion while IRI Director General Dr Zia ul Haq delivered the keynote address.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal said Islam is the religion of pace, tolerance and brotherhood. “Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) has set the guiding principles for the promotion of social, political and religious values in a society. The establishment of justice system and promotion of unity, tolerance and inclusiveness are the important pillars of an Islamic society,” she said, and emphasized the need for inclusiveness and tolerance as preached by Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).