Govt, opposition agree to form body on implementing parliamentary norms

ISLAMABAD: In a major development on Thursday to follow the parliamentary norms and practices during NA parliamentary proceedings, the government and opposition Thursday agreed to form a committee, to implement parliamentary norms, under the chairmanship of NA Speaker Qaisar with all the leaders of the parliamentary parties as members.

The decision to form the NA committee on ethics was taken in a consultative meeting with the chair of NA Speaker Asad Qaisar and was attended by Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Syed Naveed Qamar and Ms Maleeka Ali Bukhari .

It was agreed upon in the meeting that NA ethics committee would be headed by NA Speaker Asad Qaisar, and all the parliamentary leaders of the parties will be member of the NA committee on implementing the norms during NA sessions.

It was decided that both the sides of isle will ensure that no one from their benches would adopt unparliamentarily attitude during the proceedings and will abide by all the parliamentary norms and practices.

The participants of the meeting assured NA Speaker Asad Qaisar that all the parliamentarians would extend their cooperation to ensure the smooth sailing of the parliamentary proceedings as per its norms and practices seen in the past.