I got back home with Maryam not to seek NRO: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said he who got back home with his daughter from London will never seek an NRO.

Talking to the media after attending the Al-Azizia corruption reference proceedings in the Accountability Court-II, he said the talk of seeking an NRO was mere presumption, as a person who came from London with his daughter will not seek it.

Nawaz said he was in grief due to the death of his wife and he did not like to raise political slogans. He praised Shahbaz Sharif and said development in Punjab was an obvious phenomenon of his hard work.