Wed Nov 21, 2018
November 21, 2018
NA session summoned on Nov 23

Top Story

A
APP
November 21, 2018

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar Tuesday summoned the session of the National Assembly on November 23 (Friday) at 10:00 am instead of 3:00 pm in the Parliament House.

The speaker summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a press release issued by National Assembly Secretariat said.

