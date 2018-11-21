NA session summoned on Nov 23

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar Tuesday summoned the session of the National Assembly on November 23 (Friday) at 10:00 am instead of 3:00 pm in the Parliament House.
The speaker summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a press release issued by National Assembly Secretariat said.
