KP CM approves summary to abolish Ehtesab Commission

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has moved to formally abolish the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission (KPEC) as Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the summary, which would be put forward to the cabinet tomorrow (Thursday).

The bill has also been drafted that would be approved by the cabinet, which would then be tabled in the provincial assembly to repeal the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission Act 2014.

The sources told The News that the provincial government took the step to wrap up somewhat the dormant anti-graft body in the light of its central leadership’s decision to abolish it. They said the chief minister has signed the summary to pave the way for the abolition of the KPEC. The provincial government has earlier hinted at scrapping the KPEC for its being ineffective for the last two years. The assets of the KPEC would be handed over to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). According to the record of the Commission, its assets include about Rs300 million deposits and 14 vehicles and other fixtures.