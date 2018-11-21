NAB approves inquiry against Nisar Khuhro, Rubina Khalid, Akram Durrani

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday approved inquiry against top provincial leadership of Pakistan People's Party of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that includes ex-speaker Sindh assembly and ex-provincial minister Nisar Khuhro and filing of reference against ex-minister of communication Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Jehangir for accumulating assets beyond known source of income and misusing of authority.

While another inquiry was approved against senior leader of the JUI (F) and ex-chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ex-minister for Housing and Works Akram Durrani and officials of the ministry of Housing and Works. The Executive Board also approved investigation against Senator Rubina Khalid of PPP and M/s Cosmos Production Pvt Ltd and its administration. The Executive Board of the NAB held its meeting Tuesday with the chair of its Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, which approved 13 inquires, five investigations and filing of two corruption references.

The Board approved filing of corruption reference against ex-minister Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Alamgir, for misusing of authority to accumulate assets beyond known source of income.