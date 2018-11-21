tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A meeting between the high-ups of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Lahore Parking Company was held at Qurban Lines on Tuesday. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two departments, laying down foundation for a phased mechanism for provision of automated and surveilled parking facilities soon in Lahore.
A meeting between the high-ups of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Lahore Parking Company was held at Qurban Lines on Tuesday. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two departments, laying down foundation for a phased mechanism for provision of automated and surveilled parking facilities soon in Lahore.
Comments