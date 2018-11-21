close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018

A meeting between the high-ups of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Lahore Parking Company was held at Qurban Lines on Tuesday. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two departments, laying down foundation for a phased mechanism for provision of automated and surveilled parking facilities soon in Lahore.

